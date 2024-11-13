Villagers oppose proposal for quarry near Sathanur dam at a public hearing

Villagers of eight hamlets expressed their strong opposition at the public hearing held on Wednesday in Sathanur village near Chengam against the proposed black granite quarry.

The Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB) organised the public hearing to determine the views of the residents of the villages including Mallikapuram, Ayyampalayam, Puliyamkulam, Vedankulam, Mayiladumparai and Allappanur on the proposed government project. The hearing was chaired by Collector D. Bhaskara Pandian.

TNPCB officials said that the proposed quarry would be set up on 8.46 hectares of government land in Sathanur village and that the civic body should provide water supply to the new quarry.

At present, Tiruvannamalai district has only one black granite quarry, located in Veeranam village.

“Sathanur and adjoining hamlets depend on its lakes and ponds to irrigate farmlands. The new granite quarry will endanger our lives and livelihood,” said S. Arul, president, Sathanur village panchayat.

Residents said that they were successful in facilitating the closure of a private black granite quarry that was functioning near a hillock in the village over two decades ago. Since then, they have been cautious of any attempt to revive the old quarry or to start a new one at the foothills.

“Such public hearing is mandatory to permit the setting up of a new quarry as views of affected residents should be heard,” S. Prem Kumar, Assistant Engineer (AE), TNPCB, told The Hindu.

As per norms, TNPCB organises such public hearings only in cases where the proposed quarry or cluster of quarries are spread across more than five hectares of land.

About 150 quarries, mostly stone quarries, operate in the district. Most of them are located in Cheyyar, Vembakkam, Polur and Chetpet that are well connected with the adjoining districts.

Located near the dam, Sathanur village is a sprawling farming village with an average of 5,000 acres under cultivation. The village has around 8,000 voters, who depend on five lakes and four ponds for farming in the village. Regular blasts at the quarry will pose danger to the public and the noise will cause discomfort to the elderly and children.

After a long delay, residents managed to convince the Sathanur village panchayat to lay a new road to connect farming villages to Chengam High Road. However, lorries meant for the quarry will damage the newly-laid stretch.

Officials said the views put forth by the residents at the public hearing will be submitted before the State Level Environment Impact Assessment Authority (SEIAA) which will then decide on issuing licenses for the new quarry.

