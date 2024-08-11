Villagers oppose new mobile tower

Residents of Girisamudram village in Tirupattur erected banners against the setting up of another mobile phone tower in the village on Saturday.

At present, the village has two mobile phone towers that were installed over a decade ago. Both towers are located at the centre of the residential areas in the village. The proposed tower will be installed near the existing towers in the village.

“We are opposed to the mobile tower that will be coming up at the centre of residential areas. Such towers can be set up in farmlands or on the highway near the village,” said K. Pratap, a resident.

Residents fear that the radiation being emitted from the mobile phone signal transmission tower would affect the population living close to the tower including children and senior citizens and may cause a range of ailments. They said that unlike big cities like Chennai, Coimbatore and Bengaluru where mobile phone towers were installed close to each other, such space constraints are not there in villages where there are large tracts of farmlands.

Panchayat officials said that the civic body has not provided any permission to install such mobile towers in residential areas in the village. Petitions by the civic body and residents have also been given to local block development officials and the district collector. However, repeated attempts have been made by individuals to allow mobile phone towers on their land despite public protests.

On Saturday, a group of residents dug a large trench on the key stretch in the village to block vehicles carrying mobile phone tower equipment to the site. Based on an alert from mobile network company staff, Vaniyambadi Taluk police reached the spot. They advised residents against vandalisingpublic roads. They said that efforts will be taken against erection of the new mobile phone tower in the village.

