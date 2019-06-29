Villagers insist on resolutions against hydrocarbon project

Grama sabha meetings held in some of the villages in Thanjavur and Nagapattinam districts witnessed heated exchange between residents and officials with the former seeking inclusion of resolutions against the hydrocarbon exploration project in the minutes of the meetings.

While the grama sabha meetings passed off peacefully at several villages, in some places such as Thirukanoorpatti, Ambalapattu South and North, where the hydrocarbon project is to be implemented, groups of residents backed by the representatives of political parties and other outfits urged the officials to include resolutions against the project at the meeting. When the officials refused to entertain their demand, the residents picked up a quarrel with the officials, though in vain.

At Ambalapattu, the villagers refused to budge even after the intervention of police, the official in-charge of conducting the proceedings wrote a note on the minutes book stating that the Grama Sabha had been postponed due to ‘administrative reasons’, which was readily accepted by the protesters.

At Thirukanoorpatti, where the Thanjavur MP, S.S.Palanimanickam participated in the meeting, a resolution signed by a section of villagers was presented to the official conducting the grama sabha for inclusion of the same in the minutes book. In Tiruvarur district, members of Tamizhaga Cauvery Vivasayigal Sangam participated in grama sabha meetings held in their respective village panchayats and submitted petitions urging that the hydrocarbon project should not be implemented.

Association general secretary P.R.Pandian took part in the meeting held at Irulneeki and presented the petition to the official who had conducted the meeting.

Officials gheraoed

Meanwhile, residents of Kameswaram in Nagapattinam district gheraoed panchayat officials conducting the special meeting on Friday demanding that a resolution be recorded in the minutes.

While agreeing to record their grievances related to purported inadequacies in distribution of relief after cyclone Gaja and a few other demands, panachayat officials including its secretary refused to make note of the resolution demanding a ban on the hydrocarbon project.

The officials were prepared to give it in writing that the villagers’ demand for ban on hydrocarbon project will be acknowledged only after receiving guidelines from the district administration. This angered the villagers who gheraoed the officials for about three hours before relenting. A similar situation prevailed in Vizhunthamavadi and P.R. Puram villages. However, the officials did not concede the demand to adopt the resolutions, sources said.

Residents of some of villages in Pudukottai district submitted petitions demanding the adoption of a resolutions calling for the shelving of the hydrocarbon exploration project.

The hydrocarbon exploration project, which was announced in Neduvasal in Pudukottai district in 2017, met with stiff opposition from the villagers, who organised a series of protests which was given up following assurances from the Centre and State government.

With the Centre recently announcing exploration of hydrocarbons in the Cauvery delta, the villagers submitted a petition to the officials.

Similar petitions were submitted at Senthankudi, Kothamangalam, Merpanaikadu, Vadakadu and Mangadu, said sources.

The special grama sabha meeting was conducted in all panchayats on Friday since the meetings could not be held on May 1 in commemoration of International Labour Day.