Villagers block govt. bus near Tirupattur town, demand replacement of transformer

Residents of Jadayanur village near Tirupattur town on Thursday blocked a bus belonging to the Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC) on a main road, demanding the immediate replacement of a 110-KV transformer in their village to prevent power fluctuations.

Jadayanur comprises nine wards that fall under the Tirupattur panchayat union. The village consists of six remote hamlets with around 1,480 families. Among them, the Jadayanur hamlet has only one transformer. “Many times, the transformer becomes defunct due to high voltage. Since officials of Tangedco do not repair it immediately, we spend days without power. Children cannot study at night without power,” V. Shenbagam, a resident of the hamlet, said.

Around 11 a.m, residents blocked the Tirupattur Main Road and did not allow the government bus headed to Tirupattur to pass. The bus crew alerted the Tirupattur Taluk police and revenue officials, who rushed to the spot and pacified the agitated villagers. The protestors dispersed after the officials assured them of addressing their demand.

Panchayat officials said the existing transformer in Jadayanur was installed many years ago. However, over the years, the number of people in the village and the power connections have increased. The lone transformer is unable to withstand the power supplied.

A 240-KV transformer should be installed in the village, replacing the existing one to ensure regular power supply, say villagers. They have passed resolutions during gram sabha meetings, urging the Tangedco to install a new transformer. Petitions were also submitted to Tangedco in this regard. The village is surrounded by thick vegetation. Owing to frequent power cuts, the villagers are unable to step out at night, a resident said.

Tangedco officials said steps had been taken to install a new transformer in the village, and equipment had been procured from the divisional office in Vellore. The delay in installation was mainly due to the lack of adequate manpower, they added.

