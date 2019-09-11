Villagers beat up teacher in Namakkal school

A teacher at a panchayat union elementary school in Budhansandhai was beaten up by the villagers on Tuesday over his alleged illicit relationship with a woman worker of an anganwadi centre.

According to the police, the villagers entered the school at 4 p.m. and had an altercation with the teacher over his relationship. At one point, they started beating him and the headmaster had to intervene and pacify them.

They were concerned that the attitude of the teacher was affecting the students. Despite their repeated warnings, he continued the relationship on the campus too, according to the police. Officials of the Education Department said an inquiry would be conducted and action taken against the teacher if he was found guilty.