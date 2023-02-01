ADVERTISEMENT

Village panchayat president remanded in prison for abusing Dalit youth in Salem

February 01, 2023 12:44 am | Updated 01:26 pm IST - SALEM

Mr. Manickam who was suspended from DMK’s primary membership, was remanded in Salem Central Prison. The police are on the lookout for the two other accused in the case.

The Hindu Bureau

T. Manickam | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Thirumalaigiri village panchayat president T. Manickam, who was arrested on Monday on charges of abusing a Dalit youth S. Praveen Kumar, was remanded in prison on Tuesday.

Mr. Manickam was caught on camera abusing and threatening the youth for going close to the sanctum sanctorum of the Periya Mariamman Temple in the village. He was suspended from the DMK following the incident.

On a complaint from Mr. Kumar, the police registered a case against Mr. Manickam and two others — Venkatachalam and Koolaigounder — under Sections 3 (1) (r), 3 (1) (s), 3 (za) (c) of the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989; Section 3 (a) of the PCR Act r/w, and Sections 294 (b) and 506 (i) of the IPC.

After a medical check up on Tuesday at the Salem Government Hospital, Mr. Manickam was remanded in Salem Central Prison. The police are on the lookout for the two other accused in the case.

Police were deployed in Thirumalaigiri village to prevent any untoward incidents.

