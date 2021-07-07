Village-level committees to be activated in Dharmapuri, Krishnagiri to create awareness against child marriages

TN Social Welfare Minister P. Geetha Jeevan said the committees will also intervene to curb the practice

Village-level committees will have to be activated to create awareness on child marriages in the districts, said P. Geetha Jeevan, Minister for social Welfare and Women Empowerment. Addressing a media query on child marriages in Krishnagiri and Dharmapuri and the initiatives taken to curb them, Ms. Geetha Jeevan said, child marriages were more prevalent in Dharmapuri. “I have spoken to the Collector and was told that the village-level committees will be roped in to create awareness and timely intervention to curb child marriages.”

Also, the Krishnagiri Collector has been asked to activate village-level committees at the panchayat level to act against child marriages. There is adequate financial allocation to creating awareness against child marriages under the Ministry of Social Welfare and the funds will be put use to, said the Minister.