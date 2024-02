February 29, 2024 12:50 am | Updated 12:51 am IST - CHENNAI

The Assembly Secretariat has declared the Vilavancode Assembly constituency vacant, following the resignation of S. Vijayadharani. A notification from the Assembly Secretariat said the Speaker had accepted her resignation and the seat had become vacant with effect from February 24.

