Vikravandi wore a festive look hosting TVK’s conference; massive crowd throngs venue

The V. Salai village near Vikravandi town in Villupuram was all decked up on Sunday as it hosted the first State-level conference of actor Vijay’s Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), eight months after the party was floated.

The TVK is yet to test the electoral waters, and is gearing up for the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly election. The venue wore a festive look, with hundreds of the party’s flag covering the entire ground.

A dais was erected on the 85-acre-site, and seating arrangements were made for nearly one lakh people. Even before the conference began, a massive crowd of party workers thronged the venue and several were waiting outside. The main entrance to the venue was designed to resemble Fort St. George, where the Secretariat is located. Traffic was affected at Vikravandi and Mundiyampakkam for several kilometres on Chennai-Tiruchi National Highway. Vehicles were diverted through alternative routes at several locations.

To prevent a traffic jam at the Vikravandi toll plaza, vehicles heading for the conference were allowed to pass without paying the toll.

Meanwhile, a few party workers who arrived at the venue reportedly fainted due to the scorching heat and dehydration. They were attended to by the medical team stationed at the venue.

Security arrangements

Elaborate security arrangements were in place for the conference, which is one of the biggest political shows held in recent months.

More than 6,000 policemen drawn from Villupuram and other districts were deployed, and 22 ambulances and 18 medical teams were stationed at the venue.

Road accident

Two TVK cadres were killed and three others sustained injuries after the SUV they were travelling in overturned at Sheik Hussainpet near Ulundurpet in Kallakurichi district. The deceased identified as Kalai and Srinivasan of Tiruchi along with three others were on the way to Vikravandi to attend the party’s conference.

When the SUV neared Sheik Hussainpet, the driver reportedly lost control of the vehicle and dashed against the median. In the impact, the vehicle overturned. The injured were admitted to the Ulundurpet General Hospital.

