Vikravandi, Nanguneri bypolls on October 21

The Vikravandi and Nanguneri Assembly constituencies will face bypolls on October 21.
Counting of votes will be taken up on October 24.
While the vacancy for Vikravandi, located in Villupuram district, arose following the death of DMK legislator K. Rathamani, in June, the Nanguneri seat in Tirunelveli fell vacant in the light of the resignation of H. Vasanthakumar on getting elected to the Kanniyakumari Lok Sabha constituency in May, this year.
According to a schedule announced by the Election Commission in New Delhi, the byelection notification will be issued on September 23. The last date for submission of nominations is September 30 and papers can be withdrawn up to October 3. The scrutiny of nominations will be taken up on October 1.
