Vikravandi DMK MLA Pugazhenthi dies after brief illness

April 06, 2024 12:05 pm | Updated 12:05 pm IST - VILLUPURAM

The 71-year-old was admitted to the Government Villupuram Hospital a few days ago; he was initially discharged, but was re-admitted when his condition worsened

The Hindu Bureau

Vikravandi DMK MLA N. Pugazhenthi died on April 6, 2024 | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The DMK MLA from Vikravandi constituency in Villupuram district, N. Pugazhenthi, 71, died following a brief illness while undergoing treatment at the Government Villupuram Medical College and Hospital (GVMCH) in Mundiyambakkam on Saturday, April 6, 2024. 

Mr. Pugazhenthi was the South district secretary of the DMK. He is survived by his wife, son and three daughters. 

According to sources, Mr. Pugazhenthi was suffering from an ailment and was admitted to the GVMCH a few days ago after he complained of health-related issues. He was discharged on Friday, April 5, and attended the public meeting addressed by Chief Minister M.K. Stalin at Vikravandi. 

However, his health condition worsened on Friday night, and he was then treated at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at the hospital where he breathed his last at at 10.35 a.m. 

Hailing from Athiyur Thiruvadi near Sankarapuram, Mr. Pugazhenthi had served in various positions in the party’s Villupuram district unit. He unsuccessfully contested the 2019 byelection to the Vikravandi assembly constituency and lost to AIADMK’s Muthamizhselvan by a margin of 44,924 votes. 

In the 2021 Assembly elections however, Mr. Pugazhenthi wrested the seat from the AIADMK. 

