Vikravandi constituency MLA Rathamani dies

DMK MLA Rathamani, who represented Vikravandi constituency, died today following a brief illness. With this, six MLAs in the current House have died including Jayalalithaa & Karunanidhi. Tamil Nadu has faced by-polls in 24 Assembly seats since May 2016. Two more by-polls would be held - Nanguneri & Vikravandi.
Nanguneri was vacated by Congress' H Vasanthkumar following his election to Parliament. By-polls were held in 18 seats due to disqualification of dissident AIADMK legislators. In Hosur, by-election was held following the disqualification of former Minister Balakrishna Reddy due to his conviction in a criminal case. R K Nagar, Tiruvarur, Thiruparankundram (twice) and Sulur witnessed by-elections following the death of sitting legislators.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Please Email the Editor