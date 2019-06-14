Tamil Nadu

Vikravandi constituency MLA Rathamani dies

Vikravandi MLA Rathamani

Vikravandi MLA Rathamani   | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

DMK MLA Rathamani, who represented Vikravandi constituency, died today following a brief illness. With this, six MLAs in the current House have died including Jayalalithaa & Karunanidhi. Tamil Nadu has faced by-polls in 24 Assembly seats since May 2016. Two more by-polls would be held - Nanguneri & Vikravandi.

Nanguneri was vacated by Congress' H Vasanthkumar following his election to Parliament. By-polls were held in 18 seats due to disqualification of dissident AIADMK legislators. In Hosur, by-election was held following the disqualification of former Minister Balakrishna Reddy due to his conviction in a criminal case. R K Nagar, Tiruvarur, Thiruparankundram (twice) and Sulur witnessed by-elections following the death of sitting legislators.

