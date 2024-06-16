ADVERTISEMENT

Vikravandi bypoll | T.T.V. Dhinakaran calls upon partymen to ‘teach a lesson’ to DMK, Edappadi

Updated - June 16, 2024 03:24 pm IST

Published - June 16, 2024 02:52 pm IST - CHENNAI

Dhinakaran appealed to his supporters to help PMK candidate C. Anbumani win Vikravandi bypoll.

The Hindu Bureau

T.T.V. Dhinakaran. File | Photo Credit: The Hindu

Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) founder T.T.V. Dhinakaran on June 16 called upon his partymen to work for Vikravandi bypoll to help the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) candidate secure a win. He appointed party functionaries to work for the Vikravandi bypoll, where the Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK), an ally is in the fray.

Lok Sabha Election Results: Tamil Nadu at a glance

“It has become clear that the people of Tamil Nadu have boycotted [AIADMK general secretary] Edappadi K. Palaniswami, as they have left the race against the DMK, which has been using authority only for personal gains”, Mr. Dhinakaran contended in a statement.

The AMMK leader called upon his partymen to “teach a lesson” to the DMK, which has been synonymous for atrocities and to Mr. Palaniswami who has decided to boycott the Vikravandi bypoll. He appealed to his supporters to help PMK candidate C. Anbumani win the bypoll.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US