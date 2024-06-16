GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Vikravandi bypoll | T.T.V. Dhinakaran calls upon partymen to ‘teach a lesson’ to DMK, Edappadi

Dhinakaran appealed to his supporters to help PMK candidate C. Anbumani win Vikravandi bypoll.

Published - June 16, 2024 02:52 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
T.T.V. Dhinakaran. File

T.T.V. Dhinakaran. File | Photo Credit: The Hindu

Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) founder T.T.V. Dhinakaran on June 16 called upon his partymen to work for Vikravandi bypoll to help the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) candidate secure a win. He appointed party functionaries to work for the Vikravandi bypoll, where the Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK), an ally is in the fray.

“It has become clear that the people of Tamil Nadu have boycotted [AIADMK general secretary] Edappadi K. Palaniswami, as they have left the race against the DMK, which has been using authority only for personal gains”, Mr. Dhinakaran contended in a statement.

The AMMK leader called upon his partymen to “teach a lesson” to the DMK, which has been synonymous for atrocities and to Mr. Palaniswami who has decided to boycott the Vikravandi bypoll. He appealed to his supporters to help PMK candidate C. Anbumani win the bypoll.

