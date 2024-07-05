Vikravandi bypoll: Tamil Nadu CM Stalin makes strong pitch for social justice

DMK president and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and M K Stalin on July 5 told the voters in Vikravandi Assembly constituency that by defeating the BJP-led NDA candidate fielded by the PMK in the July 10 bypoll, they would teach a lesson to those who are betraying social justice.

By-poll for the Vikravandi Assembly constituency was necessitated following the death of DMK MLA N. Pugazhenthi on April 6

In a video message canvassing votes for DMK and INDIA alliance candidate Anniyur Siva, Mr. Stalin said DMK government is for social justice, “which everyone is aware of”.

He said in the three years of the Dravidian model government a number of welfare schemes have been implemented and families have directly benefited in one way or the other.

“1.16 lakh women are getting ₹1,000 monthly assistance under the Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thittam and from this month we will extend it to 1.48 lakh women,” Mr. Stalin said.

He also highlighted schemes like zero cost bus travel scheme for women, Naan Mudhalvan scheme, the Pudhumai Penn Scheme, and the soon to be launched ‘Tamizh Pudhalvan’ scheme.

Late Chief Minister Kalaignar (M. Karunanidhi) created a separate Department for Most Backward Classes. The DMK government provided 20% reservation to MBC including Vanniyars. The DMK government also increased the reservation for scheduled castes, Mr. Stalin said.

The birth anniversary of B.R. Ambedkar, the chief architect of the Constitution, is observed as the Day of Equality, as per our announcement, he added.

Mr. Stalin said he will soon open the two memorials (manimandapam) being constructed in Villupuram for former DMK Minister A. Govindasamy, who belonged to Vanniyar community and for people who were killed in police firing during the struggle demanding exclusive reservation for the Vanniyars in the 1980s.

The PMK as part of the NDA alliance has given ticket to C. Anbumani. The Naam Tamilar Katchi has fielded Abinaya. The AIADMK and DMDK, which have chosen to boycott the July 10 bypoll.