Vikravandi bypoll: Second randomisation of polling personnel completed

A total of 1,655 polling personnel will be deployed for poll duty in Vikravandi Assembly constituency in Villupuram district during the bypoll scheduled on July 10.

The second randomisation for the personnel was held at the Villupuram Collectorate on Thursday, June 27, 2024 in the presence of District Collector C. Palani and General Observer Amit Singh Bansal.

According to Mr. Palani, Vikravandi has 276 polling stations. A total of 331 presiding officers, equal number of polling officers I, II and III and IV were required. Randomisation of polling personnel was completed through the Election Commission of India portal, he added.

Earlier, the Collector chaired a review meeting on the preparedness for the bypoll.

Mr. Palani asked the officials to vet the basic amenities in place and review the arrangements made with regard to the location of CCTVs. They should ensure the booths have drinking water, toilets, power supply and other such basic amenities.

Officials were also directed to ensure distribution of booth slips, ensure the availability of stationary in the polling centre; monitor training imparted to the polling staff; monitor the distribution of applications for postal ballots; to intervene immediately on the complaints received at the control room.