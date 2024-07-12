ADVERTISEMENT

Vikravandi bypoll | Round-the-clock security at centre ahead of counting day

Updated - July 12, 2024 01:15 pm IST

Published - July 12, 2024 01:14 pm IST - VILLUPURAM

Official sources said the three-tier security cover will continue till counting ends; there will be 20 rounds of counting of EVM votes, in addition to one round of postal ballot counting

The Hindu Bureau

Central Armed Police Force personnel deployed in front of the strong room at the counting centre in Panayapuram near Vikravandi | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

All arrangements have been put in place for the counting of votes polled in the byelection to the Vikravandi assembly constituency at the counting centre in Panayapuram, scheduled for Saturday, July 13.

Official sources said the three-tier security cover, including CISF personnel, Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) personnel and the Tamil Nadu Special Police will continue till counting ends.

In addition, special police teams comprising three Deputy Superintendents of Police, three Inspectors, and 24 Sub-Inspectors would provide round-the-clock security at the centre. The premises of the counting centre have been brought under CCTV surveillance.

There will be 20 rounds of counting in respect of votes polled in Vikravandi, and one round of postal ballots. Postal ballots would be taken up at first for counting, and from 8.30 a.m. onwards, votes polled in the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) would be taken up.

No mobile phones will be allowed into the counting centre. The strong room will be opened in the presence of political party agents.

According to District Election Officer and Collector C. Palani, 14 tables have been placed for counting of votes polled in Vikravandi. Each table will have three persons, including a micro-observer. Arrangements have been made to announce the results at the end of each round.

The byelection on July 10 saw a huge voter turnout of 82.48% with 1,95,495 voters exercising their franchise out of the total electorate of 2,37,031.

