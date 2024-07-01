Vikravandi bypoll | Postal ballot process gets underway

The Election Department began the process of home voting/postal ballots to enable the participation of people above the age of 85 years and persons with disabilities, in the July 10 byelection to the Vikravandi assembly constituency in Villupuram district.

According to District Election Officer and Collector C. Palani, a total of 567 voters including 290 senior citizens have opted for the vote-from-home facility introduced by the Election Commission of India.

Teams of poll personnel, comprising a zonal officer, micro-monitoring officer, videographer and concerned polling booth officers on Monday, July 1, 2024, went on door-to-door visits and set up makeshift ballot units. The process will go on until July 3 across Vikravandi assembly constituency.

If an elector is not available during the first visit by the team, the team will visit again on July 3. Voters who have submitted Form 12 D, are asked to utilise the opportunity and cast their vote.

The contest is between the DMK and the PMK, while the NTK has also fielded a candidate. The AIADMK has decided to boycott the bypoll.

