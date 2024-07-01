GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Vikravandi bypoll | Postal ballot process gets underway

According to District Election Officer C. Palani, a total of 567 voters including 290 senior citizens have opted for the vote-from-home facility

Published - July 01, 2024 03:34 pm IST - VILLUPURAM

The Hindu Bureau
An elderly woman casting her postal vote in a ballot box brought to her home by officials of the Election Department at Pappanapattu panchayat in Vikravandi on Monday, July 1, 2024

An elderly woman casting her postal vote in a ballot box brought to her home by officials of the Election Department at Pappanapattu panchayat in Vikravandi on Monday, July 1, 2024 | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The Election Department began the process of home voting/postal ballots to enable the participation of people above the age of 85 years and persons with disabilities, in the July 10 byelection to the Vikravandi assembly constituency in Villupuram district.

According to District Election Officer and Collector C. Palani, a total of 567 voters including 290 senior citizens have opted for the vote-from-home facility introduced by the Election Commission of India.

Teams of poll personnel, comprising a zonal officer, micro-monitoring officer, videographer and concerned polling booth officers on Monday, July 1, 2024, went on door-to-door visits and set up makeshift ballot units. The process will go on until July 3 across Vikravandi assembly constituency.

If an elector is not available during the first visit by the team, the team will visit again on July 3. Voters who have submitted Form 12 D, are asked to utilise the opportunity and cast their vote.

The contest is between the DMK and the PMK, while the NTK has also fielded a candidate. The AIADMK has decided to boycott the bypoll.

 

Related Topics

Tamil Nadu / election

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.