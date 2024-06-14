GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Vikravandi bypoll | Political parties asked to comply with model code of conduct

District Election Officer C. Palani, in a meeting with political party representatives, emphasised that no personal attacks on candidates and distribution of gifts to voters would be tolerated

Published - June 14, 2024 02:27 pm IST - VILLUPURAM

The Hindu Bureau
Villupuram DEO C. Palani chairing a meeting of recognised political party representatives at the Villupuram Collectorate on Friday, June 14, 2024

Villupuram DEO C. Palani chairing a meeting of recognised political party representatives at the Villupuram Collectorate on Friday, June 14, 2024 | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Villupuram District Election Officer and Collector C. Palani on Friday, June 14, 2024, convened a meeting with representatives of various recognised political parties to brief them on the model code of conduct for the upcoming byelection to Vikravandi Assembly constituency, slated to be held on July 10.

Briefing representatives about the MCC, the DEO explained the do’s and don’ts to be followed by candidates and parties, including on election expenditure. Political parties and candidates should desist from making personal attacks on other candidates on the basis of caste, community or language, and also must not make any remarks that create tension.

DMK fields Anniyur Siva as candidate for Vikravandi byelection

Distributing cash, gifts, threatening electors and impersonating electors is against the law and action will be taken in such cases. Holding public meetings or taking out processions and campaigning are banned 48 hours before the election. Hiring vehicles for voters to reach polling stations is also prohibited.

Mr. Palani said that parties could criticise only the past achievements of the particular candidate and must not speak about the personal life of the candidate. He said that flag posts, advertisement banners, graffiti or other material should not be installed at places belonging to an individual without his/her permission. Permission should also be obtained for the conduct of meetings.

As per the instructions of the Election Commission of India (ECI), during checking, if any cash exceeding ₹50,000 is found in a vehicle carrying a candidate, his agent, or party workers; or posters/election materials or any drugs, liquor, arms or gift items valued at more than ₹10,000 likely to be used for voter inducement are found, they shall be subject to seizure.

Representatives of political parties also got to clarify their doubts during the meeting.

