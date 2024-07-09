Vikravandi bypoll | PMK complains of cash distribution to voters

The PMK on Monday, July 8, 2024, submitted a complaint to Vikravandi Returning Officer M. Chandrasekhar, alleging distribution of cash to voters by the ruling DMK.

ADVERTISEMENT

PMK spokesperson K. Balu told presspersons that the DMK had distributing cash to voters for the past few days in the constituency, where a bypoll is scheduled to take place on July 10. Though complaints were given to the Returning Officer on bribing of voters a week ago, no action has been taken against so far. This is very unfortunate, he said.

The DMK had distributed cash of ₹1,000 a vote to all voters in the constituency totalling ₹23 crores in the first phase, he claimed.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, the Returning Officer claimed the he had not received any information about this so far.

Mr. Balu alleged that Ministers and elected representatives of the ruling DMK have now started distributing second instalment of cash of ₹1,000 to voters, fearing the party’s defeat in the byelection. Cash to the tune of over ₹50 crore has been distributed to voters. Fear is visible on the eyes of the DMK and we see this as a victory, Mr. Balu said.

The PMK also alleged that the DMK had transported residents from villages across the constituency and confined them at various places during the visit of Minister for Youth Welfare and Sports Development Udayanidhi Stalin to Vikravandi on Sunday, July 7. The residents were each given cash of ₹500 a vote, he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The DMK candidate’s election expenses have exceeded ₹5 crores violating the limits set by the Election Commission of India. The DMK candidate should be disqualified and the election could also be countermanded as the election process has been seriously vitiated, Mr. Balu said.

Alleging that the DMK had erected over 500 temporary election offices across the constituency, the PMK urged the Election Commission to immediately intervene and seal the offices.

The PMK’s C. Anbumani, fielded as an NDA candidate, is contesting against the DMK’s Anniyur Siva in the bypoll. The NTK has fielded Abhinaya, while the AIADMK has boycotted the poll.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.