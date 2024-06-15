ADVERTISEMENT

Vikravandi bypoll | PMK, as part of NDA alliance, fields C. Anbumani

Updated - June 15, 2024 02:50 pm IST

Published - June 15, 2024 01:28 pm IST - CHENNAI

Mr. Anbumani had contested in the Vikravandi assembly elections in 2016

The Hindu Bureau

C. Anbumani, PMK’s candidate for the Vikravandi bypoll | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

PMK founder S. Ramadoss has announced that the party will field C. Anbumani as the NDA candidate for the assembly bypoll in Vikravandi, slated to be held on July 10.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Anbumani had contested in the Vikravandi assembly elections in 2016, and had secured 41,119 votes against the AIADMK’s 56,622 votes and the DMK’s 63,203 votes. The PMK garnered over 23.19% of the total votes in the constituency then. 

DMK fields Anniyur Siva as candidate for Vikravandi byelection

It is to be noted that the PMK’s decision to field a candidate for the by-election shows that it has reversed its long-held stand of not contesting in by-elections. The last time it contested a by-poll was in 2010. 

ADVERTISEMENT

On Thursday, when the party’s executive council met, the decision to contest was taken ‘unanimously’ considering the ‘present political climate', a note from the party said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The PMK had entered into an alliance with the BJP for the Lok Sabha elections held this year. Earlier this week, BJP T.N. president K. Annamalai had said that the PMK would field a candidate for the Vikravandi bypoll, as part of the NDA.

The vacancy in Vikravandi was declared following the death of DMK legislator N. Pugazhenthi in April this year. The counting of votes is scheduled to be held on July 13.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US