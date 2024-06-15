Vikravandi bypoll | PMK, as part of NDA alliance, fields C. Anbumani

PMK founder S. Ramadoss has announced that the party will field C. Anbumani as the NDA candidate for the assembly bypoll in Vikravandi, slated to be held on July 10.

Mr. Anbumani had contested in the Vikravandi assembly elections in 2016, and had secured 41,119 votes against the AIADMK’s 56,622 votes and the DMK’s 63,203 votes. The PMK garnered over 23.19% of the total votes in the constituency then.

It is to be noted that the PMK’s decision to field a candidate for the by-election shows that it has reversed its long-held stand of not contesting in by-elections. The last time it contested a by-poll was in 2010.

On Thursday, when the party’s executive council met, the decision to contest was taken ‘unanimously’ considering the ‘present political climate', a note from the party said.

The PMK had entered into an alliance with the BJP for the Lok Sabha elections held this year. Earlier this week, BJP T.N. president K. Annamalai had said that the PMK would field a candidate for the Vikravandi bypoll, as part of the NDA.

The vacancy in Vikravandi was declared following the death of DMK legislator N. Pugazhenthi in April this year. The counting of votes is scheduled to be held on July 13.