Vikravandi bypoll outcome proves T.N. will always need DMK: Stalin

T.N. CM Stalin said while a victory in the bypoll would be another feather in the party’s cap, it would also vested the government with additional responsibility for the welfare of the people

Published - July 13, 2024 02:39 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
DMK cadres distributing sweets to the public as news of the party’s candidate Anniyur Siva, establishing a lead in the Vikravandi bypoll, started coming in, during the counting of votes on Saturday, July 13, 2024

DMK cadres distributing sweets to the public as news of the party’s candidate Anniyur Siva, establishing a lead in the Vikravandi bypoll, started coming in, during the counting of votes on Saturday, July 13, 2024 | Photo Credit: KUMAR SS

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, on Saturday, July 13, 2024, said the outcome of the Vikravandi bypoll -- where the DMK candidate has, so far, established an unassailable lead over his nearest rival of the PMK -- has proved that Tamil Nadu always required the DMK for its development and the welfare of its people.

In a statement in Chennai, he said the INDIA bloc had won 11 seats in by-elections held across the country while the BJP had faced defeats.

“The BJP, which could not form the government at the Centre on its own, is in power at the mercy of a few political parties. The BJP’s defeat in the general elections is continuing in the by-elections and the party should learn lessons from its defeat. It should realise that it cannot run the party and the government without respecting the sentiments of States,” Mr Stalin said.

The Chief Minister said the DMK-led alliance has been winning elections since 2019, and the outcome of the Vikravandi by-election would be another feather in the party’s cap. “This victory is a crown for the DMK government, which has been implementing various welfare schemes. While it has encouraged us, it has also vested us with additional responsibility,” he said.

Mr. Stalin said the AIADMK, which could not recover from the defeat in the Lok Sabha polls, chose to stay away from the contest as it knew that it would be defeated.

“The BJP fielded a candidate of the PMK, its ally. It is still a mystery as to why the PMK, which is against the conduct of bypolls in general, fielded a candidate in Vikravandi,” he said.

The Chief Minister said the BJP alliance entered the fray knowing well that it would be defeated in the election. “It stooped to the level of spreading canards and baseless allegations against me and the DMK to cover up its defeat. But the voters have rejected them,” he said.

Related Topics

Tamil Nadu / election / Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam / Pattali Makkal Katchi / state politics

