Vikravandi bypoll | Mock polling held to check EVMs, VVPAT machines

The first-level checks for the bypoll, slated to be held on July 10, began with the scrutiny of 575 ballot units and VVPAT machines

Published - June 19, 2024 01:07 pm IST - VILLUPURAM

The Hindu Bureau
District Election Officer and Collector C. Palani inspecting the EVMs at the Vikravandi taluk office on Wednesday, June 19, 2024

District Election Officer and Collector C. Palani inspecting the EVMs at the Vikravandi taluk office on Wednesday, June 19, 2024 | Photo Credit: KUMAR SS

Ahead of the July 10 byelection to the Vikravandi assembly constituency in Villupuram district, the Elections Department initiated first-level checks of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) and Voter Verified Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) machines in the presence of District Election Officer and Collector C. Palani at the Vikravandi taluk office on Wednesday, June 19, 2024.

Representatives of political parties and a team of engineers from Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) were also present during the drill.

According to a press release, 575 ballot units (control) and VVPAT units were brought from Tirukovilur to the Vikravandi taluk office for the mock poll. Mock polls are part of the first-level check process. During the checks, EVMs and paper trail machines were checked for mechanical flaws by engineers of BEL.

While the DMK has named Anniyur Siva as its candidate for the bypoll, the PMK has fielded C. Anbumani as its candidate, in its alliance with the BJP, and the AIADMK has said it will not contest in the bypoll.

The vacancy in Vikravandi was declared following the death of DMK legislator N. Pugazhenthi in April this year. The last date of filling of nominations is scheduled on June 21. The nominations received will be scrutinised on June 24. Candidates, if intending to withdraw from their candidature can do so until June 26. The counting of votes is scheduled to be held on July 13.

