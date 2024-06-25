ADVERTISEMENT

Vikravandi bypoll | Election observers appointed

Published - June 25, 2024 11:34 am IST - VILLUPURAM

An expenditure observer, a general observer and a police observer have been appointed by the ECI for the bypoll, slated to be held on July 10

The Hindu Bureau

Security personnel seen last week, checking a vehicle ahead of the Vikravandi assembly byelection | Photo Credit: PTI

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has appointed an expenditure observer for Vikravandi to monitor and verify day-to-day expenses/bank expenditures made by the candidates contesting in the July 10 byelection to Vikravandi assembly constituency in Villupuram district.

Manish Kumar Meena will be the expenditure observer for Vikravandi. He can be reached on 8122481840. Amit Singh Bansal has been appointed as the general observer. He can be contacted on 7200499411. Ajay Kumar Pandey has been appointed as the police observer. He can be reached on 6374719619.

Anyone with grievances about election-related expenditure and poll-related complaints can contact the Central expenditure observers, a press note from the District Election Officer said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US