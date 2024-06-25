Vikravandi bypoll | Election observers appointed

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has appointed an expenditure observer for Vikravandi to monitor and verify day-to-day expenses/bank expenditures made by the candidates contesting in the July 10 byelection to Vikravandi assembly constituency in Villupuram district.

Manish Kumar Meena will be the expenditure observer for Vikravandi. He can be reached on 8122481840. Amit Singh Bansal has been appointed as the general observer. He can be contacted on 7200499411. Ajay Kumar Pandey has been appointed as the police observer. He can be reached on 6374719619.

Anyone with grievances about election-related expenditure and poll-related complaints can contact the Central expenditure observers, a press note from the District Election Officer said.