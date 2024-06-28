Vikravandi bypoll | Distribution of booth slips to voters begins

The distribution of voter information slips, also known as booth slips for the upcoming byelection to the Vikravandi assembly constituency in Villupuram district, slated to be held on July 10, got underway on Friday, June 28.

In Vikravandi, District Election Officer and Collector C. Palani inaugurated the exercise at Ayyur Agaram and Mundiyambakkam. The booth slips will be distributed door-to-door to voters through the designated booth-level officers (BLOs).

A voter guide, with relevant information for voters to exercise their franchise without hassle, would also be distributed along with the booth slips. The BLOs have been instructed to make two or three rounds of visits to ensure that the slips are distributed to all voters without fail.

A total of 2,37,031 voters including 1,16,962 men, 1,20,040 women and 29 transpersons will be issued the slips until July 4.

The candidates of the DMK and the PMK have filed their nominations for the bypoll, while the AIADMK has decided to boycott it.