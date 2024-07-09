GIFT a SubscriptionGift
All arrangements in place for Vikravandi bypoll

Polling will start at 7 a.m. and end at 6 p.m.; a total of 2,37,031 voters are eligible to cast their votes; prominent candidates are the DMK’s Anniyur Siva, the PMK’s C. Anbumani and the NTK’s Abinaya Ponnivalavan

Updated - July 10, 2024 01:51 am IST

Published - July 09, 2024 12:54 pm IST - VILLUPURAM

The Hindu Bureau
Stationery and other polling material being readied to be dispatched to polling booths for the Vikravandi bypoll

Stationery and other polling material being readied to be dispatched to polling booths for the Vikravandi bypoll | Photo Credit: S.S. Kumar

Elaborate security arrangements have been put in place at the 276 polling booths, including the 44 vulnerable and critical booths, for the smooth conduct of the byelection to Vikravandi assembly constituency, slated to be held on July 10.

Polling will start at 7 a.m. and end at 6 p.m. A total of 2,37,031 electors are eligible to exercise their franchise and 29 candidates are in the fray. Prominent among them are, Anniyur Siva of the DMK, C. Anbumani of the PMK and Abinaya Ponnivalavan of Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK).

Vikravandi bypoll: High stakes battle for DMK and PMK

A day ahead of the bypoll, electronic voting machines (EVMs) and polling materials were dispatched to the respective polling stations in the constituency, amid tight security in vehicles fitted with GPS trackers.

A total of 552 ballot units, 276 control units and 276 voter verifiable paper audit trials (VVPATs) will be kept ready at the booths where mock polling will be held from 5.30 a.m. on Wednesday, July 10, in the presence of booth agents. A total of 1,355 officials will be on duty. Besides, 53 micro-observers will monitor the polling in 44 vulnerable and critical booths, which will also be webcast.

District Election Officer and Collector C. Palani said all voters should carry their voter information slips along with any of the 12 documents for the purpose of identification, which include the Electors Photo Identity Card, Aadhaar card, PAN card or driver’s licence.

Vikravandi bypoll: PMK complains of cash distribution to voters

After polling, the EVMs will be taken to the counting centre at the Government Higher Secondary School at Panayapuram near Villupuram and kept in the strong rooms and sealed. Counting of votes will take place on Saturday, July 13. A three-tier security ring will be in place at the counting centre, the Collector said.

According to police sources, as many as 216 Central paramilitary personnel will be deployed at vulnerable booths to augment security and surveillance measures. In addition, over 2,800 police personnel including 700 drawn from the Tamil Nadu Special Police will be deployed on poll day.

