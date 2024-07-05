Vikravandi bypoll: 44 polling booths identified as critical

The Elections Department has identified 44 polling booths in the Vikravandi assembly constituency as ‘critical’, ahead of the July 10 bypoll.

According to an official, a polling booth is identified as critical based on a list of criteria, including whether the polling recorded previously was more than 80%; if 75% of them had favoured one candidate in the last election; whether it recorded less than 10% polling or whether any violence leading to the registering of an FIR was recorded in the past five years, etc.

The Elections Department will ensure enhanced security measures such as deployment of Central Armed Police Force personnel and webcasting, among other measures, at these booths, he said.

District Election Officer and Collector C. Palani said police personnel who are to be deployed for bandobust duty for the byelection exercised their franchise through postal ballots on Thursday, July 4. Special arrangements were made at the taluk office in Vikravandi to enable the personnel cast their votes. The exercise will continue till Saturday, July 6.

The uploading of the names of candidates, who are contesting in the byelection, to electronic voting machines (EVMs), is underway. The EVMs will be moved to the strong room after completion of the process, he said.

Meanwhile, the Collector inspected the arrangements for the counting of votes at the Government Higher Secondary School at Panayapuram near Villupuram. He checked the availability of basic amenities like the power connection, water availability, and inspected the counting halls. He also reviewed the security arrangements at the centre, including the strong room and the public address systems. The Collector also inspected the location of the security barricades, spacing of candidates’ agents, and other amenities.

Dry days

The District Administration has declared a set of dry days in view of the bypoll. Accordingly, all TASMAC retail liquor shops and licensed bars in Villupuram district will remain closed from 10 a.m. on July 8 till midnight on July 10.

Liquor shops and bars will also remain closed on July 13, the counting day under the Tamil Nadu Liquor (License and Permit) Rules, 1981.

