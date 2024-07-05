GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Vikravandi bypoll: 44 polling booths identified as critical

The Elections Department will ensure enhanced security measures such as deployment of Central Armed Police Force personnel and webcasting at these booths, officials said

Published - July 05, 2024 02:55 pm IST - VILLUPURAM

The Hindu Bureau
District Election Officer and Collector C. Palani inspected the control room at the Villupuram Collectorate on Friday, July 5, 2024.

District Election Officer and Collector C. Palani inspected the control room at the Villupuram Collectorate on Friday, July 5, 2024. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The Elections Department has identified 44 polling booths in the Vikravandi assembly constituency as ‘critical’, ahead of the July 10 bypoll.

According to an official, a polling booth is identified as critical based on a list of criteria, including whether the polling recorded previously was more than 80%; if 75% of them had favoured one candidate in the last election; whether it recorded less than 10% polling or whether any violence leading to the registering of an FIR was recorded in the past five years, etc.

The Elections Department will ensure enhanced security measures such as deployment of Central Armed Police Force personnel and webcasting, among other measures, at these booths, he said.

Vikravandi bypoll: Tamil Nadu CM Stalin tells voters to defeat NDA candidate as they ‘betrayed social justice’

District Election Officer and Collector C. Palani said police personnel who are to be deployed for bandobust duty for the byelection exercised their franchise through postal ballots on Thursday, July 4. Special arrangements were made at the taluk office in Vikravandi to enable the personnel cast their votes. The exercise will continue till Saturday, July 6.

The uploading of the names of candidates, who are contesting in the byelection, to electronic voting machines (EVMs), is underway. The EVMs will be moved to the strong room after completion of the process, he said.

Vikravandi bypoll: High stakes battle for DMK and PMK

Meanwhile, the Collector inspected the arrangements for the counting of votes at the Government Higher Secondary School at Panayapuram near Villupuram. He checked the availability of basic amenities like the power connection, water availability, and inspected the counting halls. He also reviewed the security arrangements at the centre, including the strong room and the public address systems. The Collector also inspected the location of the security barricades, spacing of candidates’ agents, and other amenities.

Dry days

The District Administration has declared a set of dry days in view of the bypoll. Accordingly, all TASMAC retail liquor shops and licensed bars in Villupuram district will remain closed from 10 a.m. on July 8 till midnight on July 10.

Liquor shops and bars will also remain closed on July 13, the counting day under the Tamil Nadu Liquor (License and Permit) Rules, 1981.

Related Topics

Tamil Nadu / election

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.