Vikravandi bypoll | 43 poll code violation cases booked against political parties

Election officials have seized cash to the tune of ₹1.07 crore, 27 kg of silver anklets as well as dress materials in the Vikravandi assembly constituency in Villupuram district, as on Thursday, July 4, 2024.

The Vikravandi bypoll is scheduled to be held on July 10. Consequent to the announcement of the date of the polls, flying squads and static surveillance teams involving officials and police personnel were constituted to monitor poll code violations and check the transportation of unaccounted for cash, and other items that were being transported without proper documents.

District Election Officer and Collector C. Palani said as many as 43 Model Code of Conduct (MCC) violation cases have been booked till now by the police.