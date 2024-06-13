Vikravandi bypoll: 24-hour control room opened for poll-related complaints

A round-the-clock control room has been opened at the Villupuram Collectorate for the upcoming byelection to Vikravandi Assembly constituency on July 10. The public may lodge election-related complaints on the control room’s toll-free number 1800 425-7019 or 04146-221950; 04146-223265.

The control room will function for 24 hours, with three teams headed by a nodal officer/Deputy Collector; and comprising of deputy tahsildars and members at the level of assistants.

Public complaints of candidate violations or other violations vis-à-vis elections may be transmitted to the Control room, from where the information will be forwarded to Static Surveillance teams in the Vikravandi Assembly constituency. The complaint will be verified and acted upon for further disciplinary action, according to an official.

In addition, a round-the-clock control room has been set up at the Vikravandi taluk office. Public may lodge complaints on 04146-233132.

The public may also lodge complaints on the Cvigil app of violations of the model code of conduct.

