ADVERTISEMENT

Vikravandi bypoll: 24-hour control room opened for poll-related complaints

Published - June 13, 2024 02:16 pm IST - VILLUPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

A round-the-clock control room has been opened at the Villupuram Collectorate for the upcoming byelection to Vikravandi Assembly constituency on July 10. The public may lodge election-related complaints on the control room’s toll-free number 1800 425-7019 or 04146-221950; 04146-223265.

ADVERTISEMENT

The control room will function for 24 hours, with three teams headed by a nodal officer/Deputy Collector; and comprising of deputy tahsildars and members at the level of assistants. 

Public complaints of candidate violations or other violations vis-à-vis elections may be transmitted to the Control room, from where the information will be forwarded to Static Surveillance teams in the Vikravandi Assembly constituency. The complaint will be verified and acted upon for further disciplinary action, according to an official.

In addition, a round-the-clock control room has been set up at the Vikravandi taluk office. Public may lodge complaints on 04146-233132.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The public may also lodge complaints on the Cvigil app of violations of the model code of conduct.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

election

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US