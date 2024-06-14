Vikravandi byelection: Four Independents file nominations on day one

The filing of nominations for the July 10 by-election to the Vikravandi Assembly constituency began on Friday, with Independent candidates filing their papers in a unique way.

While the candidates of major political parties, including the ruling DMK, did not file their papers on the first day, Independent candidates started arriving at the taluk office in Vikravandi to submit their nominations.

Agni Aalvar from Pennagaram in Dharmapuri district was the first to file his nomination. Wearing a garland of currency notes in the denomination of ₹20 to ₹500, Mr. Aalvar flummoxed election officials when he gave the caution deposit of ₹10,000 in coins.

Returning Officer M. Chandrasekhar had to deploy a team of staff members to count the coins. It took them almost more than 30 minutes.

‘Election King’ K. Padmarajan, whose name figures in the Limca Book of World Records as the most unsuccessful candidate in elections, was the next to submit his nomination. Mr. Padmarajan, who has been in the electoral fray across the country for the last 35 years, filed his nomination for the 242nd time.

Rajendiran, an Independent candidate from Tiruchi, appeared before the Returning Officer with a garland of debit and credit cards and asked the official to withdraw the amount towards the security deposit. However, the Returning Officer denied his request. Then, he presented his papers and left.

Noor Mohammed, from Coimbatore, also filed his nomination as Independent. The last date for filling of nominations is June 21. The nominations will be scrutinised on June 24. Candidates can withdraw their papers until June 26.