GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Vikravandi byelection: Four Independents file nominations on day one

Published - June 14, 2024 06:56 pm IST - VILLUPURAM

The Hindu Bureau
An Independent candidate filing his nomination with the Returning Officer for the Vikravandi Assembly constituency on Friday.

An Independent candidate filing his nomination with the Returning Officer for the Vikravandi Assembly constituency on Friday.

The filing of nominations for the July 10 by-election to the Vikravandi Assembly constituency began on Friday, with Independent candidates filing their papers in a unique way.

While the candidates of major political parties, including the ruling DMK, did not file their papers on the first day, Independent candidates started arriving at the taluk office in Vikravandi to submit their nominations.

Agni Aalvar from Pennagaram in Dharmapuri district was the first to file his nomination. Wearing a garland of currency notes in the denomination of ₹20 to ₹500, Mr. Aalvar flummoxed election officials when he gave the caution deposit of ₹10,000 in coins.

Returning Officer M. Chandrasekhar had to deploy a team of staff members to count the coins. It took them almost more than 30 minutes.

‘Election King’ K. Padmarajan, whose name figures in the Limca Book of World Records as the most unsuccessful candidate in elections, was the next to submit his nomination. Mr. Padmarajan, who has been in the electoral fray across the country for the last 35 years, filed his nomination for the 242nd time.

Rajendiran, an Independent candidate from Tiruchi, appeared before the Returning Officer with a garland of debit and credit cards and asked the official to withdraw the amount towards the security deposit. However, the Returning Officer denied his request. Then, he presented his papers and left.

Noor Mohammed, from Coimbatore, also filed his nomination as Independent. The last date for filling of nominations is June 21. The nominations will be scrutinised on June 24. Candidates can withdraw their papers until June 26.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.