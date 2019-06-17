Vikravandi Assembly constituency in Villupuram declared vacant

Vikravandi Assembly constituency in Villupuram district was on Monday declared vacant by the Assembly Secretariat following the death of sitting DMK MLA K. Rathamani last week.

The information about the Assembly constituency falling vacant would be intimated to the Election Commission of India, a senior official said.

Besides Vikravandi, Nanguneri Assembly constituency in Kanniyakumari district and Vellore Parliamentary constituency are also vacant in Tamil Nadu at present.

While Nanguneri fell vacant after sitting Congress legislator H. Vasanthakumar resigned following his election to the Lok Sabha from Kanniyakumari constituency, the election was rescinded in Vellore.