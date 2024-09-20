Vijay’s TVK to organise its first public rally in Vikravandi on Oct. 27

Actor Vijay’s Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam will organise its first public rally on October 27 in Vikravandi in Villupuram district. The actor is expected to spell out his party’s ideology, ideological leaders and the political programmes that it would pursue in the State at the rally.

Having announced the political party without much fanfare, Mr. Vijay has been periodically making statements against the Centre’s policies and extolling the virtues of Dravidian stalwart, Periyar E.V. Ramasamy and former Chief Minister C.N. Annadurai.

Mr. Vijay will spell out his party’s ideology and state its political goals.

In his statement, Mr. Vijay said, “From this public rally onwards, we will build a strong political path. To ensure that this rally is a success, I appeal to people of Tamil Nadu to extend their support as sons of Tamil Nadu.”

Political commentators suggested that he is spotlighting his “Tamil identity” to appeal to those with strong Tamil sentiments and also extolling the virtues of Dravidian stalwarts such as Periyar and Annadurai to firmly plant his feet within the contours of Dravidian politics.

Additionally, Mr. Vijay’s choice of organising a rally in Villupuram district, situated in northern Tamil Nadu, is significant considering DMDK had substantial support in northern parts while VCK and PMK have significant vote bank in the area.