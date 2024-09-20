GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Vijay’s TVK to organise its first public rally in Vikravandi on Oct. 27

Published - September 20, 2024 11:16 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Actor Vijay’s Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam will organise its first public rally on October 27 in Vikravandi in Villupuram district. The actor is expected to spell out his party’s ideology, ideological leaders and the political programmes that it would pursue in the State at the rally.

Having announced the political party without much fanfare, Mr. Vijay has been periodically making statements against the Centre’s policies and extolling the virtues of Dravidian stalwart, Periyar E.V. Ramasamy and former Chief Minister C.N. Annadurai.

Mr. Vijay will spell out his party’s ideology and state its political goals.

In his statement, Mr. Vijay said, “From this public rally onwards, we will build a strong political path. To ensure that this rally is a success, I appeal to people of Tamil Nadu to extend their support as sons of Tamil Nadu.”

Political commentators suggested that he is spotlighting his “Tamil identity” to appeal to those with strong Tamil sentiments and also extolling the virtues of Dravidian stalwarts such as Periyar and Annadurai to firmly plant his feet within the contours of Dravidian politics.

Additionally, Mr. Vijay’s choice of organising a rally in Villupuram district, situated in northern Tamil Nadu, is significant considering DMDK had substantial support in northern parts while VCK and PMK have significant vote bank in the area.

Published - September 20, 2024 11:16 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.