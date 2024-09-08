Vijay’s Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam is now a registered political party

The Election Commission of India has accepted the application of Tamil cinema’s leading actor Vijay’s political outfit – Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam — as a registered political party.

In a statement on Sunday (September 8, 2024), Mr. Vijay said “Approaching politics with the doctrine of ‘Pirappokkum ella uyirkkum’ (all beings are equal by birth) itself is a celebration of our principle. However, we had been waiting to get the approval of the Election Commission of India to be officially registered as a political party, for which we had filed an application on February 2, this year.”

“I am immensely happy to share with you all that after scrutinising our application, the Election Commission of India has accepted the registration of Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam as a political party to contest in elections. This is the first step in our direction towards victory,” Mr. Vijay said.

He also said steps are underway to organise the inaugural conference to explain the principles and ideologies of Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam and urged his party workers to remain patient until an official announcement from the party. “By breaking barriers, raising our flag and upholding our principles, We will emerge victorious to be the leading political party in Tamil Nadu,” he added.

Mr. Vijay took the political plunge and announced the formation of his political party Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam on February 2, this year. Positioning himself against the politics of “corruption” and “divisiveness”, Mr. Vijay declared that his party would enter the electoral fray in the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections. He stayed away from the 2024 Lok Sabha elections by not extending support to any political party. On August 22, Mr. Vijay unveiled his party’s flag and flag song at the party headquarters at Panaiyur in Chennai.