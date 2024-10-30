Vijay’s speech lacked clarity: L. Murugan

BJP leader and Union Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting L. Murugan on Tuesday said actor and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) president Vijay was confused, and his speech at the party’s first State-level conference lacked clarity.

Addressing journalists on the sidelines of the Rozgar Mela in Chennai, the Minister congratulated Mr. Vijay and said: “He had done the homework, and spoke what he wanted. However, the principles and action plans of his party, announced during the conference, showed that he lacked clarity. Had he said that nationalism and spirituality were the two eyes of this land, it would have been different. However, he had said that Dravidam and Tamil nationalism were the two eyes of this land, which is contradictory.”

To a question on Mr. Vijay’s call for power-sharing in 2026, Mr. Murugan said: “The BJP has been sharing power at the Centre with its allies since 2014. It even did so when Atal Bihari Vajpayee was the Prime Minister. We have also set an example by running coalition governments in several States.”

He further said the livelihood of several thousand people in Sivakasi was dependent on cracker manufacturing. Reducing the time to burst firecrackers during Deepavali would adversely affect those who manufacture them, he pointed out.