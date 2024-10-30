GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Vijay’s speech lacked clarity: L. Murugan

Updated - October 30, 2024 12:25 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

BJP leader and Union Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting L. Murugan on Tuesday said actor and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) president Vijay was confused, and his speech at the party’s first State-level conference lacked clarity.

Addressing journalists on the sidelines of the Rozgar Mela in Chennai, the Minister congratulated Mr. Vijay and said: “He had done the homework, and spoke what he wanted. However, the principles and action plans of his party, announced during the conference, showed that he lacked clarity. Had he said that nationalism and spirituality were the two eyes of this land, it would have been different. However, he had said that Dravidam and Tamil nationalism were the two eyes of this land, which is contradictory.”

To a question on Mr. Vijay’s call for power-sharing in 2026, Mr. Murugan said: “The BJP has been sharing power at the Centre with its allies since 2014. It even did so when Atal Bihari Vajpayee was the Prime Minister. We have also set an example by running coalition governments in several States.”

He further said the livelihood of several thousand people in Sivakasi was dependent on cracker manufacturing. Reducing the time to burst firecrackers during Deepavali would adversely affect those who manufacture them, he pointed out.

Published - October 30, 2024 12:24 am IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.