Vijayaraghavan, former IAS officer, passes away

Former chairman of the erstwhile Tamil Nadu Electricity Board (TNEB), B. Vijayaraghavan, passed away at a private hospital in Chennai on Monday. He was 87. He is survived by his wife, two sons and a daughter. His funeral took place on Tuesday evening.

Born at Guruvayur, Kerala, in May 1935, Mr. Vijayaraghavan did his graduation in economics from Victoria College, Palakkad, and postgraduation at the Madras Christian College, before joining the Indian Administrative Service in May 1957.

He began his career as Assistant Collector (training) in Ramanathapuram district and went on to hold different positions in the government, including the Collector of the erstwhile North Arcot district (which had encompassed the districts of Vellore, Ranipet, Tirupathur and Tiruvannamalai) during 1964-65. At various points of time, he was the Secretary to various departments such as Forest and Fisheries, Home and Public Works. But it was his assignment at the TNEB as Chairman — from October 1982 to April 1988 — that became the high point in his 36-year-long career.

“When he took over as the EB chief, there was a 100% power cut [for industries]. There was also an acute confusion over billing of consumers,” recalls S. Gandhi, president of the Power Engineers Society of Tamil Nadu. Vijayaraghavan brought in the system of scheduling of supply and streamlined the billing by introducing the bimonthly billing cycle for the domestic category. He was receptive to diverse views and would not mind changing his position. Apart from being responsible for initiating many power generation projects, including the North Chennai Thermal Power Project, he ensured the introduction of the conventional pension scheme for the field staff such as linemen and wiremen, who were till then covered by the contributory provident fund scheme.

Though Mr. Vijayaraghavan was known to be a tough person during his stint at the TNEB, what touched Santha Sheela Nair, former IAS official who belonged to the 1973 batch, was the way the community of power engineers who turned up in large numbers at Mr. Vijayaraghavan’s residence to pay homage to him. “I am amazed as more than 30 years have gone since the end of his spell at the TNEB,” she points out.

After retirement in May 1993, he pursued his passion in the subjects of nature and birds more vigorously. He took up several assignments, including the executive chairperson of the Chennai Snake Park Trust.