Vijayanagara era hero stones unearthed at Gundlapalli village in Vellore

February 05, 2023 09:49 pm | Updated 09:56 pm IST - VELLORE

Each of the 5 artefacts is 5 feet long and 3 feet high. A report from the Government Museum, Vellore, will be sent to the Director of Museums, Chennai, after which the stones will be put on display in the district museum

The Hindu Bureau

K. Saravanan, Curator of the Government Museum, Vellore, measuring the hero stones unearthed at Gundalapalli village in Pernambet, Vellore, on Saturday. | Photo Credit: C. Venkatachalapathy

Hero stones dating back to Vijayanagara era have been unearthed at Gundlapalli village, near Pernambut, in Vellore. Villagers found the stones with the help of history students, who are also residents of the village, at the Rangampeta foothills, a few days ago.

Among the five stones, three of them are hero stones with neatly carved figures on them. “The figures depicted on the stones would have been carved in different periods, dating to 16 th - 17 th Centuries. The stones do not have any inscriptions,” K. Saravanan, Curator, Government Museum, Vellore, told The Hindu. Along with K. Nedumaran, Tahsildar, Pernambut taluk, Mr. Saravanan inspected the stones on the outskirts of the village on Saturday.

Each hero stone is 5 feet long and 3 feet high. Erecting memorial stones was a custom in south India since the Iron Age (circa 1,000 BCE to circa 600 BCE). Such stones are found mainly on the border areas, riverside and foothills, he said. Images are carved only on one side of the stone, a bas relief method.

Among them, one stone has a relief of a well-dressed man on a decorated horse holding a sword in his left hand. Leaning the weapon on his shoulder, he shows the palm of his left hand. Such a display in a hero stone indicates the death of the man. Behind the horse, a chauri bearer and two women can be seen. At the front, a servant holds a sacred umbrella for the man on the horse. The carving also has a dog near the horse. The carvings on the second stone depicts two women, while the third stone has a sacred umbrella holder, a man with a spear and a woman.

Officials said under the Indian Treasure Trove Act, 1878, anything found below a depth of one foot belongs to the government. Such treasure should be handed over to the district treasury, with the Collector being the sole guardian.

In this case, a report from the Government Museum, Vellore, will be sent to the Director of Museums, Chennai, and the Vellore Collector, who will be requested to display the stones at the Vellore museum for students and others to learn the rich past of the region. At present, the Museum has 18 such hero stones.

