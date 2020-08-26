Vijayakant will decide on alliance, says Premalatha

CHENNAI

26 August 2020 00:27 IST

DMDK deputy general secretary Premalatha Vijayakant on Tuesday expressed ambiguity over her party continuing to feature in the AIADMK-led alliance during the Assembly election next year.

Speaking to the media, on the eve of the party founder Vijayakant’s birthday celebrations, she said though the DMDK was with the AIADMK as of now, the collective wish of the cadre is that the party should contest alone. She said that the decision would be made public in December or January.

“There is enough time for the election. Captain (Vijayakant) will call for a general body and executive council meeting and announce his decision. Right until this minute, we are in the alliance. When we spoke to party cadre across Tamil Nadu via video conferencing, they said that Captain should be the King and that they are ready to contest the election alone,” she said.

Ms. Premalatha said there was no disappointment with the AIADMK for not giving the DMDK a Rajya Sabha seat. DMDK senior leader and former MLA B. Parthasarathy told The Hindu that any alliance was only for the election. “There is no issue with the AIADMK, but alliances do not automatically continue for the next election as well. The decision will be taken by Captain,” he said.