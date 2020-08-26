Vijayakant will decide on alliance, says Premalatha

DMDK deputy general secretary Premalatha Vijayakant on Tuesday expressed ambiguity over her party continuing to feature in the AIADMK-led alliance during the Assembly election next year.
Speaking to the media, on the eve of the party founder Vijayakant’s birthday celebrations, she said though the DMDK was with the AIADMK as of now, the collective wish of the cadre is that the party should contest alone. She said that the decision would be made public in December or January.
“There is enough time for the election. Captain (Vijayakant) will call for a general body and executive council meeting and announce his decision. Right until this minute, we are in the alliance. When we spoke to party cadre across Tamil Nadu via video conferencing, they said that Captain should be the King and that they are ready to contest the election alone,” she said.
Ms. Premalatha said there was no disappointment with the AIADMK for not giving the DMDK a Rajya Sabha seat. DMDK senior leader and former MLA B. Parthasarathy told The Hindu that any alliance was only for the election. “There is no issue with the AIADMK, but alliances do not automatically continue for the next election as well. The decision will be taken by Captain,” he said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath