Vijayakant to meet District Secretaries on December 13

CHENNAI

12 December 2020 17:07 IST

DMDK founder Vijayakant will preside over the meeting of his district secretaries on December 13 in Chennai to discuss about the upcoming State Assembly Elections in 2021.

The DMDK contested the 2019 Lok Sabha elections in an alliance with the AIADMK and the BJP. Recently, AIADMK coordinator and Deputy Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam and AIADMK co-coordinator and Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami, said in the presence of Home Minister Amit Shah that their alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party will continue.

