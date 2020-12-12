Tamil Nadu

Vijayakant to meet District Secretaries on December 13

DMDK founder Vijayakant will preside over the meeting of his district secretaries on December 13 in Chennai to discuss about the upcoming State Assembly Elections in 2021.

The DMDK contested the 2019 Lok Sabha elections in an alliance with the AIADMK and the BJP. Recently, AIADMK coordinator and Deputy Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam and AIADMK co-coordinator and Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami, said in the presence of Home Minister Amit Shah that their alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party will continue.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 12, 2020 5:22:17 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/vijayakant-to-meet-district-secretaries-on-december-13/article33313879.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY