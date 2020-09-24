Vijayakant tested positive for COVID-19, condition stable

CHENNAI

24 September 2020 12:46 IST

He was admitted to MIOT hospital in Chennai on September 22, ready to be discharged soon

Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam (DMDK) founder Vijayakant tested positive for COVID-19 on September 22, MIOT International said in a statement issued on Thursday.

“He is completely stable and admitted in Miot Hospitals, Chennai. He is expected to make a full recovery and should be ready for discharge soon,” the hospital said.

Earlier a statement issued by the party said Mr. Vijaykant had mild symptoms of COVID-19. Mr. Vijaykant goes for regular check-up once in six months at Miot Hospitals and this time he was detected with mild symptoms of COVID-19, it added. The party release said he has recovered and is in good health.

In a tweet, Chief Minister Edappadi Palaniswami said he spoke to Premalatha Vijayakant over phone and inquired about his health and wished him a speedy recovery.

Deputy Chief Minister Panneerselvam, DMK President MK Stalin and Tamil Maanila Congress leader G.K. Vasan also wished Mr. Vijayakant a speedy recovery.