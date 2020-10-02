Vijayakant, Premalatha to be discharged today

CHENNAI

02 October 2020 10:37 IST

DMDK founder Vijayakant and treasurer Premalatha will be discharged on Friday from a private hospital after undergoing treatment for COVID-19.

In a press release, MIOT International hospital said that the two were under continuous supervision after they tested positive for novel coronavirus disease.

“Their health has improved significantly as a result of their co-operation. They will be discharged today,” the hospital statement said.

Advertising

Advertising