Tamil Nadu

Vijayakant, Premalatha to be discharged today

DMDK founder Vijayakant and treasurer Premalatha will be discharged on Friday from a private hospital after undergoing treatment for COVID-19.

In a press release, MIOT International hospital said that the two were under continuous supervision after they tested positive for novel coronavirus disease.

“Their health has improved significantly as a result of their co-operation. They will be discharged today,” the hospital statement said.

