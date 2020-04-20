Vijayakant offers land in his engineering college to bury Covid-19 victims

After the locals violently objected to burying the remains of a neurosurgeon who succumbed to Covid-19 in Chennai on Sunday, Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam (DMDK) founder Vijayakant on Monday offered a piece of land in his Andal Azhagar Engineering College in Mamandur to bury those who have succumbed to Covid-19.

In a statement, Mr. Vijayakant said that he was pained by the newsreports of people attacking and objecting to burying the dead. “We are all going to die one day. If doctors who serve the patients are being treated like this, we have to think about the common people. When Tamils give proper respect and bury their animals, it is shocking to note how they have objected to the bury the doctor’s body,” he said.

Mr. Vijayakant further said that the people are attacking ambulances and its drivers despite the World Health Organisation and State government clarifying that it cannot be spread through a dead person.

“If locals object to burying those who die due to Covid-19, I offer a piece of land to bury the remains at Andal Azhagar Engineering College,” he said.

DMDK treasurer Premalatha Vijayakant appealed to the people not to attack ambulances and those accompanying the body. She also appealed to the police officials not to attack poor vendors who sell vegetables in pushcarts. She also said that toll fee should not be collected at toll plazas in Tamil Nadu during lockdown.