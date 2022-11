Vijayakant lauds CM for measures to clear waterlogging The Hindu Bureau ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISEMENT DMDK Founder Vijayakant on Thursday lauded Chief Minister M.K. Stalin and the State government for taking quick steps to address complaints of waterlogging. In a Twitter post, he said based on the areas of waterlogging pointed out by Opposition parties, it was cleared using giant machines.

