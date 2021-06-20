Tamil Nadu20 June 2021 22:11 IST
Vijayadharani is Cong. whip
The Congress on Sunday informed the Speaker that its MLA S. Vijayadharani will be the party’s whip in the Assembly while J.M.H. Hassan Maulana will be the deputy whip.
The party had announced earlier that K. Selvaperunthagai will be the floor leader and S. Rajesh Kumar will be the deputy floor leader. The party has named R.M. Karumanickam as secretary and R. Radhakrishnan as treasurer.
